Azerbaijani Parliament delegation participates in key meetings of CIS PA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14.​ An Azerbaijani Parliament delegation, including Deputy Speaker Ziyafat Asgarov and MPs Fariz Ismayilzada, Bakhtiyar Aliyev, Nizami Safarov, and Sabir Hajiyev, visited Tajikistan's Dushanbe to take part in meetings of the Council, plenary session, and standing committees of the Commonwealth of Independent States Interparliamentary Assembly (CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, CIS PA), the parliamentary press service told Trend.

According to the service, the delegation participated in sessions of the CIS PA Council, as well as the standing committees on political affairs and international cooperation and on legal issues.

During the meetings, Azerbaijani lawmakers reviewed a range of model draft laws and discussed organizational issues. At the 59th plenary session of the CIS PA, members considered draft laws titled “On Ensuring Pharmaceutical Provision in States Participating in the CIS,” “On the Commissioner for Children’s Rights,” “On Public Security,” “On Licensing,” “On Standardization,” and “On Ensuring State Protection of Cultural Heritage Sites in Water Bodies,” among others, and examined proposed amendments to several existing laws.

The CIS Interparliamentary Assembly is a legislative institution for the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) that seeks to promote interparliamentary collaboration through the deliberation of shared concerns and the formulation of model legislation. It was founded on March 27, 1992, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, by the signing of an agreement by the leaders of the founding parliaments.

