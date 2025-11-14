Azerbaijan’s economy gains traction in 10M2025

Azerbaijan's GDP reached 106.4 billion manat ($62.8 billion) in January-October 2025, up 1.3 percent from last year. The oil and gas sector fell by 2.1 percent, while the non-oil sector grew by 3.1 percent. GDP per capita stood at 10,393 manat ($6,126).

