Azerbaijan’s economy gains traction in 10M2025
Azerbaijan's GDP reached 106.4 billion manat ($62.8 billion) in January-October 2025, up 1.3 percent from last year. The oil and gas sector fell by 2.1 percent, while the non-oil sector grew by 3.1 percent. GDP per capita stood at 10,393 manat ($6,126).
