Kyrgyzstan turns new leaf with escrow accounts for cryptocurrency deals

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 14. Kyrgyzstan has authorized commercial banks to open special escrow accounts for operations involving virtual assets, including cryptocurrencies and tokens, Trend reports via the country's National Bank.

The updated instructions now formally allow the opening of escrow accounts for virtual asset transactions. This change follows amendments to the NBKR Board Resolution “On Approval of the Instructions for Working with Bank Accounts and Bank Deposit Accounts” dated October 31, 2012.

An escrow account is a legal arrangement where a neutral third party holds funds or assets on behalf of two transacting parties until all agreed-upon contractual conditions are met, primarily serving to reduce risk and prevent fraud. In the case of cryptocurrency, this function is often replicated by smart contracts or multi-signature wallets, which automatically hold and release digital assets when predefined conditions on the blockchain are fulfilled.