António Guterres condemns missile strike on Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. UN Secretary-General António Guterres has strongly condemned the recent missile attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv, Trend reports.

According to the statement, large-scale missile and drone strikes by the Russian Federation targeted multiple regions in Ukraine, reportedly killing at least six people in Kyiv and two in the city of Chornomorsk. The attacks also caused numerous civilian injuries, significant damage to residential and energy infrastructure, and damage to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv.

The UN emphasized that attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law. Such acts are unacceptable wherever they occur and must cease immediately. The Secretary-General also underscored the principle of the inviolability of diplomatic premises.

Guterres reiterated his call for a full, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire as a crucial first step toward a just, comprehensive, and sustainable peace in Ukraine—one that fully respects Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity in accordance with international law, the UN Charter, and relevant UN resolutions.