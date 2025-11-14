The 6th luxury car has been won in Bakcell’s lottery! (PHOTO)

Excitement continues to rise in Bakcell’s mega lottery! In this week’s draw, the winner of the 6th “Zeekr 001” car, selected by artificial intelligence, became Rabiyat Agayeva. She received the keys to her new car today.

In the coming weeks, 7 more lucky owners of the Zeekr 001 will be announced. With just 1 AZN, you could be the next winner of a luxury car!

To participate in the lottery and increase your chances of winning, purchase one of the “Chance” packages.

“Chance” packages:

• 1 AZN “Chance” package – 3 chances → *3#YES

• 5 AZN “Chance” package – 25 chances → *25#YES

• 20 AZN “Chance” package – 150 chances → *155#YES

In total, 6 people have already won a Zeekr 001 and 41 people have won an iPhone 17 in Bakcell’s mega lottery. Luxury prizes await subscribers – an iPhone 17 every day, a Zeekr 001 every week, and a Porsche Cayenne in the final!

For more details: lotereya.bakcell.com

About Bakcell

Bakcell is Azerbaijan’s first and largest private telecommunications company. Today, the company serves over 3 million customers with high-quality, high-speed telecom services. As one of the largest investors in the non-oil sector of the country's economy, Bakcell contributes to the sustainable development of Azerbaijan through innovative solutions based on artificial intelligence.

Bakcell is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in various countries across the energy, telecommunications, high technology, and construction industries.