Kazakhstan restores millions of hectares of farmland back to state’s hands

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 14. Since 2022, more than 14 million hectares of agricultural land have been returned to the state, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the 2nd Forum of Agricultural Workers. Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

“Several years ago, I instructed the government to return illegally acquired and unused land plots to the state. Today, the minister reported on the results of this work,” Tokayev said.

He emphasized that all the returned lands must be put into permanent circulation by the middle of next year. Tokayev also noted that the government is currently developing a plan to support the livestock sector.

“Pastures should be made available to rural residents and investors who have concrete plans for their development. In the document, which will be adopted by the middle of next year, we need to clearly define ways to address this issue,” he stated.

According to Tokayev, one of the main challenges remains the low collateral value of land plots. The current system of cadastral evaluation does not reflect the true market value.

The president called on the government to focus on this issue and reconsider the methodology for determining cadastral value. He pointed out that existing barriers in land relations hinder the creation of modern farming enterprises.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also instructed the government to develop a unified digital map of land resources by the end of next year.