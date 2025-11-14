IEA updates forecast on EU and East Asia LNG use through 2035
The European Union and East Asian economies are expected to remain major drivers of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) demand in the coming decade, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its World Energy Outlook 2025.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy