Cooperation in security of transport and communication lines is guarantee for economic development of fraternal states - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14.​ The effectiveness of cooperation in the field of security of transport and communication lines is a guarantee for the economic development and long-term stability of fraternal states, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the participants of the international conference on "The role of secret services in the security of international transport routes," Trend reports.

“I am confident that today's event and, most importantly, the continuous joint work of the secret services will help resolve key issues related to the security, stability and well-being of our countries, and also contribute to the peaceful and prosperous development of our peoples,” the head of state added.