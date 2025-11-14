Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan teaming up to boost cooperation in railway freight operations

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 14. Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have agreed to increase the volume of freight train reception and dispatch, as well as to introduce additional services for customers, Trend reports, citing Uzbekistan Railways.

These agreements were reflected in the documents signed during a meeting between Uzbekistan Railways JSC, led by Chairman Zufar Narzullaev, and a delegation headed by Baurzhan Urinbasarov, Production Director of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.

The sides noted the successful bilateral cooperation and discussed ways to further strengthen it, including increasing the number of freight and passenger trains.

Special attention was given to the Ok Köprik station, where three new railway tracks have been built, significantly boosting the station’s throughput capacity.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan reached $3.5 billion, marking a 16 percent year-on-year increase from January through September 2025. Uzbek exports amounted to $1.1 billion, up by 7 percent. Currently, 1,157 enterprises with Kazakhstani capital operate successfully in Uzbekistan, reflecting the growing confidence of Kazakh investors in the Uzbek market. On the flip side, by September 2025, a total of 7,190 Uzbek firms were registered in Kazakhstan. This figure indicates a substantial rise, as the quantity of companies invested in by Uzbekistan has surged by more than 56 percent in just over a year.

