Uzbekistan, China discuss cooperation on coal-to-olefins project

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 14. Uzbekistan and China discussed the implementation of a project to produce high-value-added products using coal-to-olefins (CTO) technology, Uzbekistan's Uzkimyosanoat company said, Trend reports.

The talks were held between Odil Temirov, Chairman of Uzkimyosanoat, and Liu Guoshen, Chairman of China Coal Resources Development Group. The meeting focused on expanding bilateral cooperation in coal chemistry and advancing the use of modern CTO technologies.

According to Uzkimyosanoat, the introduction of such technologies can create new industrial value chains and significantly improve the efficiency of coal processing.

CTO is a technology that allows for deep coal processing to produce olefins and other chemical products, Uzkimyosanoat said.

Uzkimyosanoat JSC is a major state-owned enterprise overseeing the development of Uzbekistan’s chemical industry.

China Coal Resources Development Group is one of China’s largest state-owned energy firms, engaged in coal mining, processing and the development of integrated industrial clusters across the coal and energy sectors.