Azerbaijan sheds light on electricity sales to Iran for 9M2025

Azerbaijan exported 23.9 million kWh of electricity to Iran in 2025, generating $680,000 in revenue. This represents a 13% drop in volume and a 12.9% decline in value compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, electricity imports from Iran decreased by 17.3% in both volume and revenue.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register