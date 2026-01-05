Turkmenistan opens pension contribution period for individual entrepreneurs

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
5 January 2026
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 5. Turkmenistan has opened the period for collecting pension contributions from individual entrepreneurs for the second half of 2025, Trend reports via the Government of the country.

The contribution period officially began on January 1 and will run through February 15. During this time, entrepreneurs are required to make all due payments and submit the relevant reports to local branches of the fund.

The procedure is regulated by Article 23 of Turkmenistan’s Law on State Pension Insurance, which obliges entrepreneurs to strictly comply with the established deadlines for replenishing their individual insurance accounts.

