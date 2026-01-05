Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 5

Economy Materials 5 January 2026 09:31 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of January 5, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to January 4.

The official rate for $1 is 988,262 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,158,511 rials. On January 4 the euro was priced at 893,813 rials.

Currency

Rial on January 5

Rial on January 4

1 US dollar

USD

988,262

761,996

1 British pound

GBP

1,330,254

1,026,120

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,247,592

962,640

1 Swedish króna

SEK

107,239

82,670

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

98,186

75,731

1 Danish krone

DKK

155,060

119,609

1 Indian rupee

INR

10,980

8,468

1 UAE Dirham

AED

269,098

207,487

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

3,212,155

2,477,367

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

352,974

272,073

100 Japanese yen

JPY

630,107

486,125

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

126,843

97,796

1 Omani rial

OMR

2,567,720

1,979,639

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

719,750

554,910

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

570,136

439,572

1 South African rand

ZAR

59,915

46,223

1 Turkish lira

TRY

22,966

17,708

1 Russian ruble

RUB

12,343

9,498

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

271,501

209,340

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

75,417

58,146

1 Syrian pound

SYP

89

69

1 Australian dollar

AUD

661,410

510,000

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

263,537

203,199

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

2,628,356

2,026,585

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

768,291

592,529

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

623,269

623,269

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

31,946

24,622

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

471

363

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

685,899

529,006

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

182,392

140,527

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

141,392

108,873

100 Thai baht

THB

3,136,870

2,418,365

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

243,762

187,914

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

684,994

528,846

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,393,882

1,074,748

1 euro

EUR

1,158,511

893,813

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

150,559

150,559

1 Georgian lari

GEL

367,307

283,270

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

59,134

45,599

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

14,992

11,525

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

336,736

259,681

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

580,744

447,784

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,680,045

1,294,350

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

106,878

82,536

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

282,361

217,778

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,263

2,535

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,553,344 rials and $1 costs 1,325,072 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 1,508,101 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 1,286,478 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.35-1.38 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.58-1.61 million rials.

