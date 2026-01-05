Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of January 5, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to January 4.

The official rate for $1 is 988,262 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,158,511 rials. On January 4 the euro was priced at 893,813 rials.

Currency Rial on January 5 Rial on January 4 1 US dollar USD 988,262 761,996 1 British pound GBP 1,330,254 1,026,120 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,247,592 962,640 1 Swedish króna SEK 107,239 82,670 1 Norwegian krone NOK 98,186 75,731 1 Danish krone DKK 155,060 119,609 1 Indian rupee INR 10,980 8,468 1 UAE Dirham AED 269,098 207,487 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 3,212,155 2,477,367 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 352,974 272,073 100 Japanese yen JPY 630,107 486,125 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 126,843 97,796 1 Omani rial OMR 2,567,720 1,979,639 1 Canadian dollar CAD 719,750 554,910 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 570,136 439,572 1 South African rand ZAR 59,915 46,223 1 Turkish lira TRY 22,966 17,708 1 Russian ruble RUB 12,343 9,498 1 Qatari riyal QAR 271,501 209,340 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 75,417 58,146 1 Syrian pound SYP 89 69 1 Australian dollar AUD 661,410 510,000 1 Saudi riyal SAR 263,537 203,199 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 2,628,356 2,026,585 1 Singapore dollar SGD 768,291 592,529 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 623,269 623,269 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 31,946 24,622 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 471 363 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 685,899 529,006 1 Libyan dinar LYD 182,392 140,527 1 Chinese yuan CNY 141,392 108,873 100 Thai baht THB 3,136,870 2,418,365 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 243,762 187,914 1,000 South Korean won KRW 684,994 528,846 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,393,882 1,074,748 1 euro EUR 1,158,511 893,813 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 150,559 150,559 1 Georgian lari GEL 367,307 283,270 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 59,134 45,599 1 Afghan afghani AFN 14,992 11,525 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 336,736 259,681 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 580,744 447,784 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,680,045 1,294,350 1 Tajik somoni TJS 106,878 82,536 1 Turkmen manat TMT 282,361 217,778 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,263 2,535

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,553,344 rials and $1 costs 1,325,072 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 1,508,101 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 1,286,478 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.35-1.38 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.58-1.61 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel