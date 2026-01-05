Iran expands network of 5G mobile base stations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. Iran has established a total of 2,408 nationwide networks of base stations providing 5G mobile services, Deputy Chairman of Communications Regulatory Authority of Iran (CRA) Seyed Mohammad Hassan Javadzadeh told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, a total of 2,408 base stations offering 5G mobile services have been launched nationwide. He noted that the highest concentration of these base stations is located in the provinces of Tehran, Razavi Khorasan, Qazvin, Khuzestan, and Fars.

Javadzadeh stated that Iran has taken several steps toward developing its 5G mobile network, including adopting a national connectivity strategy, approving regulations for frequencies within the 3600-3800 megahertz range, offering these frequencies through tenders, and activating licenses for 5G internet services.

He added that one of the main obstacles to the further development of 5G technology in the country is the lack of available frequencies in the 700-800 megahertz range. According to him, allocating these frequencies to the mobile communications sector could lead to the provision of higher-quality services.

