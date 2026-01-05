Azerbaijan sets ambitious economic goals amid currency and GDP stability for 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. Azerbaijan plans to maintain macroeconomic stability by supporting the stability of the national currency, keeping the manat at 1.7 against the United States dollar in 2026, Trend reports.

This was stated in the Citizens’ Budget Guide prepared by the Ministry of Finance. The document notes that in the coming year, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is projected to grow by 2.9% in real terms to 134.1 billion manat ($78.8 billion), while non-oil and gas GDP is expected to rise by 5% in real terms to 101.7 billion manat ($59.8 billion).

The proportion of the non-oil and gas sector in Azerbaijan’s GDP is expected to rise to 75.8%, while the contribution from the oil and gas sector is projected to contract by 2.4% in real terms.

For the current year, the price of Azeri Light crude oil is assumed to remain stable at $65 per barrel.

Looking towards the medium-term, Azerbaijan’s GDP is projected to reach 161.8 billion manat ($95.1 billion), with the non-oil and gas sector accounting for 80% of the total economic output.

Under the base scenario, the Ministry of Economy anticipates an average annual inflation rate of 4.8% for 2026, with a slightly lower average of 4.3% expected for the period from 2027 through 2029.

