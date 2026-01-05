Azerbaijan reveals expenses on national debt servicing from state budget by December 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5.​ A total of 1.73 billion manat ($1.02 billion) was spent from the state budget on servicing the national debt in Azerbaijan as of December 1, 2025, Trend reports via the Ministry of Finance.

Of this amount, 1.21 billion manat ($713.3 million) went towards external debts, while 520.3 million manat ($305.8 million) was used for domestic debt obligations.

As of the reporting date, the balance of the "State debt and guarantees fund" stood at 192.9 million manat ($113.3 million) and $10 million.

Considering ongoing negotiations with international financial institutions for funding major projects (such as water supply, metro network expansion, and others), it's expected that credit agreements for these projects will be signed and approved next year. Therefore, the upper limit for external state borrowing in 2026 has been set at six billion manat ($3.5 billion), and the upper limit for domestic state borrowing is two billion manat ($1.18 billion). The upper limit for state guarantees to be issued during the year is three billion manat ($1.77 billion).

