Uzbekistan improves position in Government AI Readiness Index 2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 5. Uzbekistan has secured 62nd place in the Government AI Readiness Index 2025, improving its position from 70th last year, Trend reports via the publication by Oxford Insights.

According to the index, Uzbekistan recorded the following scores across key indicators: Policy Capacity - 88.50, AI Infrastructure - 45.87, Governance - 79.13, Public Sector Adoption - 64.42, Development and Diffusion - 38.75, and Resilience - 39.61.

Within the Southern and Central Asia region, Uzbekistan secured the fourth position, with an overall score of 54.7, according to the Government AI Readiness Index.

This index evaluates the capacity of nations to develop, implement, and utilize artificial intelligence technologies effectively within the public sector.

According to the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan, the improved ranking underscores the success of ongoing reforms that prioritize artificial intelligence, foster a competitive digital economy, and enhance the delivery of modern public services to citizens.