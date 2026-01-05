Iran resumes operations at its damaged gas refinery

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. Two units of the Fajr Jam Gas Refinery, damaged during Israel's 12-day war against Iran last year, have resumed operations, Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said at an event dedicated to the resumption of the refinery units' operations in the southern Iranian Bushehr Province, Trend reports.

According to him, last year, it was announced that two of the eight units of the Fajr Jam refinery were damaged during Israeli military airstrikes on Iran. The damage was assessed, and serious injuries were reported.

Paknejad noted that the two units of the refinery were repaired and returned to production within six months.

The minister added that the restoration of the operation of the refinery units is of particular importance in difficult times when gas is needed. Currently, in times of energy shortage, every one million cubic meters of gas is seriously needed. The restoration of the operation of the processing units will effectively help the country.

On the morning of June 13, Israel launched a series of airstrikes targeting Iran, resulting in the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran retaliated with Operation True Promise III, a large-scale missile and drone assault on multiple targets, including Tel Aviv, which caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

On June 22, the United States conducted airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, with reports indicating the destruction of these sites.

The following evening, June 23, Iran launched airstrikes on a U.S. military base in Qatar, further escalating tensions in the region.

On June 24, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced that Israel had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, facilitated by U.S. President Donald Trump. In response, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council issued a statement confirming the cessation of hostilities.

