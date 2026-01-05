Turkmenistan records new commercial gas flows at major fields

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 5. A commercial inflow of around 300,000 cubic meters of natural gas per day has been obtained at the Toparjulba gas field in Turkmenistan following the drilling of a new operational well, Trend reports via the government of the country.

In addition, a new natural gas inflow was obtained at the Toparjulba gas field, which is part of the Central Karakum group of gas deposits. As part of efforts to increase the production of sulfur-free gas, an operational well, No. 264, was drilled at the field to a depth of 1,200 meters on behalf of the Dovletabatgazchykarysh directorate. During development of the Lower Cretaceous section at depths of 1,085-1,082 meters, the well delivered a stable commercial gas flow.

At the Galkynysh gas field, an operational well, No. 110, with a depth of 4,180 meters, was drilled by Turkmengazburavlayysh on behalf of the Marygazchykarysh directorate as part of the first stage of field development. Test operations conducted in the open-hole interval of 4,149-4,015 meters resulted in a commercial inflow of natural gas with a daily production rate exceeding 2 million cubic meters.

Earlier, a new gas well with a daily output of 120,000 cubic meters opened in the Lebap region by the state concern Lebapgazchykarysh.

The well, designated Hazarly-2, was drilled by experts from the Marynebitgazgozleg expedition under the State Corporation "Turkmengeologiya" and is situated near the Bovrideshik gas field in the Hazarly region. This will be the first well in this area where commercial gas production will begin.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel