Iran supports fruitful discussions with U.S.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. Iran favors result-oriented discussions with the United States, provided the necessary conditions are met, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said in an interview with local media, Trend reports.

Gharibabadi emphasized that Iran’s main condition for any talks is that they produce tangible outcomes.

“If it’s just a discussion, it can happen tomorrow. The key is that results must follow,” he said.

He added that pursuing diplomatic avenues that could prevent conflict and create opportunities to lift sanctions is an essential part of Iran’s foreign policy. However, he stressed that current realities must be taken into account, and the appropriateness of result-oriented talks under present circumstances should be carefully assessed.

“Negotiations will not proceed until the other side changes its strategy,” he noted.

Meanwhile, on April 12, 19, and 26, and May 11 and 23, five rounds of indirect talks on Iran's nuclear program were held between Iran and the U.S. The indirect talks were organized through the mediation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, and were led by Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on the Iranian side and Steve Witkoff on the American side. The first, third, and fourth rounds of talks were held in Muscat, the capital of Oman, and the second and fifth rounds were held in Rome, the capital of Italy.

To recall, on the morning of June 13, Israel launched a series of airstrikes targeting Iran, resulting in the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran retaliated with Operation True Promise III, a large-scale missile and drone assault on multiple targets, including Tel Aviv, which caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

On June 22, the United States conducted airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, with reports indicating the destruction of these sites.

The following evening, June 23, Iran launched airstrikes on a U.S. military base in Qatar, further escalating tensions in the region.

On June 24, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced that Israel had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, facilitated by U.S. President Donald Trump. In response, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council issued a statement confirming the cessation of hostilities.

