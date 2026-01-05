In Azerbaijan, representatives of different nations and religions have lived in an atmosphere of national and spiritual solidarity for centuries - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. In Azerbaijan, representatives of different nations and religions have lived in an atmosphere of national and spiritual solidarity based on mutual respect and trust, kind friendship and brotherhood for centuries, said President Ilham Aliyev in his congratulatory message to the Orthodox Christian community of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“The promotion and encouragement of a culture of coexistence, moral and ethical norms, multicultural values, along with principles of tolerance, is one of the key directions of our state policy,” the Azerbaijani President emphasized.