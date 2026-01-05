Iranian government unveils plan to provide citizens with funds for essential goods

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. The Iranian government has announced a program to support citizens’ household needs by providing funds for the purchase of essential products, the government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani told reporters, Trend reports.

Mohajerani noted that each Iranian will receive 10 million rials (about $10) per month for a period of four months, starting from January 10. The initiative replaces previous attempts to allocate foreign currency to importers at lower rates, which were deemed ineffective in controlling the prices of key products.

Mohajerani noted that the funds will allow citizens to easily obtain 11 essential goods from the country’s 268,000 sales centers, including milk, cheese, yogurt, red meat, chicken, cooking oil, pasta, rice, sugar, and legumes. She added that after four months, the allocated funds may increase, with significant price rises expected for cooking oil and eggs and roughly 20% increases for other products.

To note, the program was launched on January 4 amid ongoing economic pressures to ensure food security, improve household conditions, and maintain stability in the Iranian economy. The recent sharp depreciation of the Iranian currency has continued to push prices upward, even for goods imported with subsidized foreign currency.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel