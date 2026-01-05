OPEC+ sets Kazakhstan’s oil production quota for February and March 2026

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 5. Kazakhstan’s oil production quota for February and March 2026 will remain at 1.569 million barrels per day (bpd), unchanged from December 2025, Trend reports via OPEC.

This decision is a part of an agreement among eight major OPEC+ countries—Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman—to pause any increases in oil production during the first quarter of 2026.

The move aims to maintain market stability amid steady global economic conditions and healthy oil market fundamentals, as indicated by low inventories.

The agreed quotas for the OPEC+ countries (excluding adjustments for overproduction compensation) are as follows: Saudi Arabia: 10.103 million bpd, Russia: 9.574 million bpd, Iraq: 4.273 million bpd, UAE: 3.411 million bpd, Kuwait: 2.580 million bpd, Algeria: 971,000 bpd, Oman: 811,000 bpd.

The countries emphasized their commitment to market stability and noted that the possibility of gradually returning up to 1.65 million bpd of production remains on the table, depending on how market conditions evolve.

The OPEC+ countries reiterated their commitment to fully comply with the Declaration of Cooperation, which includes compensating for any overproduction since January 2024. They also stressed the importance of continued monitoring to ensure full adherence to agreed quotas.

The next OPEC+ meeting will take place on 1 February 2026.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel