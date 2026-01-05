Uzbekistan tightens rules for sales of alcohol, tobacco, and regulated goods

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 5. Starting January 1, 2026, the sale of alcoholic and tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, jewelry, and other regulated goods in Uzbekistan will be allowed only for businesses holding the relevant license or having submitted the required notification, Trend reports via the National Database of Legislation of Uzbekistan.

The new rules introduce a revised procedure for issuing electronic invoices (e-invoices) for goods sold under licensed, permit-based, or notification-based activities.

Under the regulations, e-invoices may be issued only after an automated verification confirms that the seller possesses a valid license, permit, or notification. The verification will be carried out through the relevant state information systems.

Businesses that do not have the required licenses, permits, or notifications will not be allowed to sell these goods using electronic invoices.

Meanwhile, it was previously announced that cash payments for the purchase of alcohol and tobacco products will be prohibited starting from April 1, 2026, as part of broader efforts to strengthen regulatory oversight and enhance transparency in retail trade.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel