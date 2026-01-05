Iran’s ties with IAEA take major turn, deputy minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. Iran’s relations with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have fundamentally changed following 12 days of military airstrikes against the country, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said in an interview with local media, Trend reports.

Gharibabadi emphasized that Iran is a member of the IAEA and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), with established mutual cooperation frameworks. However, after the attacks, no IAEA inspectors remained in the country. While inspections were carried out on undamaged nuclear facilities under local agreements, conditions have not allowed access to damaged sites, as the IAEA did not fulfill its responsibilities.

“If Iran is required to meet its obligations under the NPT, it must be determined what measures will be taken to prevent attacks on its nuclear facilities,” he added.

To note, on the morning of June 13, Israel carried out military air strikes against Iran, leading to the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other senior personnel.

Meanwhile, on the same evening, Iran responded to Israel with Operation True Promise III: hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones were launched at several targets, including Tel Aviv, resulting in civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

On June 22, the US launched military airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. It was reported that the airstrikes destroyed Iranian nuclear facilities.

In addition, on the evening of June 23, Iran launched airstrikes on a US military base in Qatar.

On June 24, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that the Israeli government had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, brokered by US President Donald Trump.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council also issued a statement noting the cessation of attacks.

