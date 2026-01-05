Azerbaijan discloses budget Funds for State Committee on Diaspora Affairs for 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. The amount of funding allocated from the state budget this year to the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan has been disclosed, Trend reports.

The information is reflected in the Citizens’ Budget Guide prepared by the Ministry of Finance. Under the plan, 7.1 million manat ($4.18 million) will be allocated to the SCWD to support activities aimed at strengthening the organization of Azerbaijanis living abroad, promoting the truth about Azerbaijan to the international community, publicizing the historical and cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people, developing ties with other diasporas, and advancing lobbying efforts.