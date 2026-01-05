Turkmenistan ranks 166th in Government AI Readiness Index 2025
The index assesses Turkmenistan's major indicators: Policy Capacity 11.50, AI Infrastructure 27.05, Governance 23.79, Public Sector Adoption 8.13, Development & Diffusion 20.30, and Resilience 29.75. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov authorized a 2026-2028 Concept for the Development of the Digital Economy to boost digital transformation and competitiveness.
