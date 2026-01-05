Azerbaijan lays out SOCAR, Shah Deniz, and Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli revenue shares for 2026

Azerbaijan’s state budget heavily relies on the oil and gas sector, with the majority of revenues coming from transfers from the State Oil Fund (SOFAZ) and tax revenues. For the upcoming year, a small increase is expected in total revenues, with the oil and gas sector contributing less, while the non-oil and gas sector is projected to see growth.

