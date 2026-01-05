Joint insurance company in Azerbaijan facing liquidation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. Azer-Asia Joint Insurance Company Open Joint-Stock Company (OJSC) is set to be liquidated, the company announced, Trend reports.

An extraordinary general meeting of the company’s shareholders will be held on February 2 to address the liquidation and related matters.

Established in 2007, Azer-Asia Joint Insurance Company OJSC had a charter capital of 800,000 manat ($470,546), with Aftandil Hajiyev serving as its legal representative.

