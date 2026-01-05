Aztelekom expands telecommunications infrastructure in Azerbaijan's liberated regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. As part of the First State Program on the Great Return to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, Aztelekom Limited Liability Company (LLC), a subsidiary of AZCON Holding, has continued to develop telecommunications and internet infrastructure in the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions, Trend reports.

Aztelekom reported that over the past year, its projects have provided modern telecom services to a number of communities. In total, infrastructure has been established in nine cities and 27 villages and settlements, connecting 4,308 new subscribers, including households and businesses.

The company installed 25 Optical Line Terminal (OLT) devices, enabling stable and high-speed internet through modern Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) technology. As part of the 2025 phase of the Karabakh project, the construction of twenty-five backbone lines was successfully completed. The fiber-optic network, spanning nearly 1,000 kilometers, forms the backbone of the region’s communication infrastructure, ensuring stability and security.

Aztelekom stated that it plans to further expand these efforts in the coming years, contributing to the full establishment of modern and resilient telecommunications infrastructure in the region.

