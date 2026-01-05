Azerbaijan’s trade with EU countries hits new heights in 11M2025

Azerbaijan’s trade with EU countries reached $18.7 billion in January–November 2025, marking a 5.3% increase year-on-year. Exports to the EU totaled $16.2 billion (+6.1%), while imports amounted to $2.5 billion (+1%). Italy led with $11.24 billion in trade turnover, followed by Germany ($1.29 billion), Switzerland ($890.3 million), and the Czech Republic ($807.6 million).

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register