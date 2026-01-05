Production from Iran's joint gas field with Qatar hits new milestone
Daily production from the South Pars gas field has reached a record high, with workers continuing efforts to boost output under challenging conditions. Despite rising gas consumption due to cold weather, shortages persist, primarily due to increased demand from industries, emphasizing the need for better consumption management.
