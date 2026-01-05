Turkmenistan’s government debt declines in 2025 - CEBR

Photo: The Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr)

The government debt of Turkmenistan is expected to have gone down. This stands in stark contrast to trends in several other countries, where public finances have come under pressure due to the fallout from pandemic-era fiscal measures and climbing consumer prices.

