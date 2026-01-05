Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Oil&Gas

Azerbaijan expands use of energy-efficient LED lighting

Oil&Gas Materials 5 January 2026 12:00 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan expands use of energy-efficient LED lighting

Follow Trend on

Firaya Nurizada
Firaya Nurizada
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. In line with the country’s energy efficiency policy, the use of LED lamps is steadily expanding across Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy.

According to the ministry, amendments to the “On Efficient Use of Energy Resources and Energy Efficiency” law aim to gradually phase out incandescent lamps to boost energy efficiency. Starting January 1, 2026, the production, import, and sale of incandescent lamps with a power of 60 watts and above will be prohibited, followed by a ban on lamps between 25 and 60 watts from July 1, 2026. Industrial lamps used for manufacturing processes or non-lighting technological functions are exempt from the ban.

Calculations show that LED lamps really take the cake when it comes to saving energy and keeping the wallet happy compared to their incandescent counterparts. A single LED lamp with a lifespan of 15,000 hours can replace 17 incandescent lamps of 1,000 hours each while providing the same light output at just 7 watts compared to 60 watts for an incandescent lamp. This reduces total lighting costs from 82.2 manat ($48.3) for incandescent lamps to 14.4 manat ($8.47) for an LED lamp.

Phasing out one million 60-watt incandescent lamps would consume 131.4 million kWh of electricity annually, requiring 29.1 million cubic meters of natural gas and producing 63,600 tons of carbon emissions. Switching to the same number of LED lamps reduces electricity use, fuel consumption, and carbon emissions by 8.6 times. Currently, 50% of Azerbaijan’s 2.7 million household subscribers have replaced incandescent lamps with LEDs, potentially cutting daily electricity use from 4.86 million kWh to 567,000 kWh.

LED lamps also offer lower flicker levels (1%) for better eye health, do not contain mercury or other toxic substances, emit less heat, have longer lifespans, and are more resistant to voltage fluctuations.

The phased removal of incandescent lamps and the transition to LED technology support energy efficiency, reduce consumer costs, minimize environmental impact, and foster a culture of sustainable energy consumption. Citizens and businesses are encouraged to adopt energy-efficient lighting solutions.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more