Calculations show that LED lamps really take the cake when it comes to saving energy and keeping the wallet happy compared to their incandescent counterparts. A single LED lamp with a lifespan of 15,000 hours can replace 17 incandescent lamps of 1,000 hours each while providing the same light output at just 7 watts compared to 60 watts for an incandescent lamp. This reduces total lighting costs from 82.2 manat ($48.3) for incandescent lamps to 14.4 manat ($8.47) for an LED lamp.

Phasing out one million 60-watt incandescent lamps would consume 131.4 million kWh of electricity annually, requiring 29.1 million cubic meters of natural gas and producing 63,600 tons of carbon emissions. Switching to the same number of LED lamps reduces electricity use, fuel consumption, and carbon emissions by 8.6 times. Currently, 50% of Azerbaijan’s 2.7 million household subscribers have replaced incandescent lamps with LEDs, potentially cutting daily electricity use from 4.86 million kWh to 567,000 kWh.

LED lamps also offer lower flicker levels (1%) for better eye health, do not contain mercury or other toxic substances, emit less heat, have longer lifespans, and are more resistant to voltage fluctuations.

The phased removal of incandescent lamps and the transition to LED technology support energy efficiency, reduce consumer costs, minimize environmental impact, and foster a culture of sustainable energy consumption. Citizens and businesses are encouraged to adopt energy-efficient lighting solutions.