Montenegro has clear interest in importing Azerbaijani natural gas - Ervin Ibrahimović

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. Montenegro has a clear interest in importing Azerbaijani natural gas, which we view as part of a broader strategy to strengthen energy security and diversify supply sources, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro Ervin Ibrahimović said in an exclusive interview with Trend, as he recently visited Baku.

“We see energy as one of the key development potentials and are ready to intensify cooperation and the exchange of knowledge and experience, particularly in the fields of gas and renewable energy sources,” said Ibrahimović.

He recalled that during the visit to Baku, discussions were held on next steps in energy cooperation, including the possibility of organizing an intersectoral meeting to consider various modalities of cooperation, as well as potential opportunities related to the distribution of Azerbaijani gas to Montenegro.

“These issues will also be further discussed within the framework of the upcoming session of the Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation. In this context, it is particularly important to emphasize the significance of the Ionian-Adriatic Pipeline (IAP), which Montenegro’s Energy Development Strategy until 2030 identifies as the most realistic option for the gasification of the country at this stage.

The IAP is envisioned as the final segment of the Southern Gas Corridor, through which gas from the Shah Deniz field in Azerbaijan, via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, could be delivered to countries in the region, including Montenegro. The project enjoys strong support from the European Union and Euro-Atlantic partners, is recognized as a Project of Common Interest, and is included in the EU’s Single List of Infrastructure Projects, making it a political and strategic priority. Given that Montenegro currently lacks gas infrastructure, the potential implementation of this project would open space for significant foreign investments and enable stable natural gas supply, while simultaneously reducing pollution and strengthening regional connectivity,” said the deputy PM.