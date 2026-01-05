Montenegro ready to intensify cooperation with Azerbaijan in gas, green energy - Ervin Ibrahimović (Exclusive interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. Montenegro is ready to intensify cooperation with Azerbaijan in gas sphere, as well as green energy sector, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro Ervin Ibrahimović said in an exclusive interview with Trend, as he recently visited Baku.

“Montenegro and Azerbaijan traditionally maintain friendly and partnership-based relations, and my visit to Baku aimed to further contribute to their enhancement, the strengthening of interstate ties, and the continuation of a continuous, open, and constructive political dialogue. During substantive talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, Prime Minister Ali Asadov, and Minister of Finance Sahil Babayev, we jointly noted that relations between our two countries are at a high level, characterized by positive dynamics and cooperation in numerous areas of mutual interest,” he said.

Ibrahimović pointed out that the meetings in Baku provided a valuable opportunity to consider concrete modalities for their further deepening.

“Special attention was devoted to the economy, with a focus on tourism, investments, and energy, while we also discussed modalities of cooperation in the field of foreign affairs. We also exchanged views on current global processes and expressed support for the signing of the Joint Declaration between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington on 8 August 2025, as an important step towards achieving lasting peace, regional stability, and prosperity.

During my stay in Baku, I had the opportunity to familiarize my Azerbaijani counterparts with Montenegro’s foreign policy priorities, particularly our strong commitment to European integration. I presented Montenegro’s ambition to complete EU accession negotiations by the end of 2026 and be ready for membership by 2028, as well as recent tangible results, including the closure of five negotiation chapters at the Intergovernmental Conference in Brussels in December,” said the deputy PM.

He believes that the official visit to Azerbaijan was highly successful, substantive, and productive, and that it further strengthened the foundations for the continued development of cooperation between Montenegro and Azerbaijan, to the mutual benefit of the citizens of both countries.

Montenegro’s interest in importing Azerbaijani gas

“Montenegro has a clear interest in importing Azerbaijani natural gas, which we view as part of a broader strategy to strengthen energy security and diversify supply sources. We see energy as one of the key development potentials and are ready to intensify cooperation and the exchange of knowledge and experience, particularly in the fields of gas and renewable energy sources,” said Ibrahimović.

He recalled that during the visit to Baku, discussions were held on next steps in energy cooperation, including the possibility of organizing an intersectoral meeting to consider various modalities of cooperation, as well as potential opportunities related to the distribution of Azerbaijani gas to Montenegro.

“These issues will also be further discussed within the framework of the upcoming session of the Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation. In this context, it is particularly important to emphasize the significance of the Ionian-Adriatic Pipeline (IAP), which Montenegro’s Energy Development Strategy until 2030 identifies as the most realistic option for the gasification of the country at this stage.

The IAP is envisioned as the final segment of the Southern Gas Corridor, through which gas from the Shah Deniz field in Azerbaijan, via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, could be delivered to countries in the region, including Montenegro. The project enjoys strong support from the European Union and Euro-Atlantic partners, is recognized as a Project of Common Interest, and is included in the EU’s Single List of Infrastructure Projects, making it a political and strategic priority. Given that Montenegro currently lacks gas infrastructure, the potential implementation of this project would open space for significant foreign investments and enable stable natural gas supply, while simultaneously reducing pollution and strengthening regional connectivity,” said the deputy PM.

Partnership in green energy and sustainable development

“I see cooperation between Montenegro and Azerbaijan in the field of green energy and sustainable development as highly promising and complementary, particularly in view of our commitments under the Paris Agreement and Montenegro’s status as a candidate country for EU membership. Our strategic orientation is to base the development of the energy sector on the principles of decarbonization, green energy transition, and increased use of renewable energy sources, in line with the European Green Deal,” said Ibrahimović.

The deputy PM pointed out that Montenegro plans to invest intensively in renewable energy sources, improve energy efficiency, and build infrastructure to connect with regional and European energy systems.

“In this process, Azerbaijan’s experience, expertise, and references—both in conventional energy and in the increasingly strong development of green energy solutions—represent significant cooperation potential.

We consider cooperation in the field of gas as a transitional energy source particularly important, as well as cooperation in the development of renewable energy and sustainable energy projects that contribute to emissions reduction and long-term energy stability. I am convinced that through intensified political dialogue, exchange of expertise, and the conclusion of concrete agreements, Montenegro and Azerbaijan can further deepen their partnership and jointly contribute to sustainable development and energy security, both bilaterally and regionally,” he explained.

Further strengthening diplomatic relations, upcoming joint events

Ibrahimović noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Montenegro and Azerbaijan have continuously worked on their development and on identifying new modalities of cooperation, in line with recognized common interests and based on the principles of openness and friendship.

“Political dialogue at all levels is conducted at a satisfactory pace, and numerous areas of cooperation are grounded in a stable contractual and institutional framework, encompassing a series of bilateral agreements and memoranda. In this context, the recent visit to Azerbaijan was an opportunity to review existing forms of cooperation and identify areas with additional potential for enhancement. A particularly significant step forward was the signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of consular affairs between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries, which further improves institutional cooperation and the quality of services provided to citizens,” said the deputy PM.

He went on to add that an important segment of cooperation is also realized at the multilateral level, particularly within the United Nations, through coordination and mutual support of candidacies within international organizations and forums.

“I see additional potential for strengthening diplomatic relations through the intensification of parliamentary cooperation, via activities of interparliamentary friendship groups and exchanges of high-level visits, as well as through further development of cooperation in areas of mutual interest. Regular bilateral political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, as well as consular consultations, also make an important contribution to strengthening diplomatic relations, enabling continuous exchange of views, enhanced institutional cooperation, and more efficient resolution of issues of importance to the citizens of both countries. These mechanisms confirm our shared commitment to open communication and the deepening of mutual trust. Through such a comprehensive approach, Montenegro and Azerbaijan can further strengthen political, institutional, and overall bilateral relations, to the mutual benefit of our states and citizens,” he added.

Ibrahimović pointed out that over the past year, the two countries have created the conditions for organizing concrete activities that will contribute to the further development of the interstate friendship.

“Therefore, we look forward with optimism to the coming year, in which Montenegro will mark the 20th anniversary of the restoration of its independence—an opportunity to implement a number of concrete activities and initiatives that will further enhance cooperation between Montenegro and Azerbaijan. In this regard, we welcome announcements of continued political dialogue and high-level visits, which will provide opportunities for signing cooperation agreements currently in procedure, such as those in the fields of agriculture, energy, and avoidance of double taxation,” said the deputy PM.

He particularly emphasized the importance of holding the 4th session of the Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation, planned for the first half of March 2026.

“This session will provide an important opportunity for a comprehensive analysis of existing cooperation and for the concretization of future activities in areas such as energy, tourism, and investments, as well as education, science, innovation and technology, public administration, and digitalization,” said Ibrahimović.

Furthermore, he sees scope for further development of cooperation in the field of culture, as well as for strengthening ties between universities and academic institutions of the two countries.

“In this context, I would like to highlight the already signed Cooperation Agreement between the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro and ADA University of Azerbaijan, which includes the exchange of young diplomats, organization of joint conferences, and exchange of lecturers.

I also believe that improving direct air connectivity is of particular importance for the overall relations between our countries. Establishing regular year-round flights, in cooperation between Montenegrin and Azerbaijani air carriers, would provide a strong impetus for the development of tourism, business contacts, and overall people-to-people cooperation. The implementation of these activities and initiatives will further strengthen our bilateral relations and open new opportunities for long-term and substantive cooperation between Montenegro and Azerbaijan,” the deputy PM added.

Mutual investment opportunities

Ibrahimović noted that Montenegro is aware of and welcomes the growing importance of Azerbaijan as a strategic hub in the regional and global economy.

“Montenegro’s participation in the First International Investment Forum in Baku demonstrates Azerbaijan’s efforts to diversify its economy, as well as our readiness to recognize investment opportunities across numerous sectors. We believe that stability, peace, and sustainable development in the region, including the reconstruction and development of the Karabakh area, create a favorable environment for investment. We expect the Azerbaijani market to attract the attention of Montenegrin investors, particularly those who, by strengthening their capacities and through regional cooperation, seek to become credible participants in a demanding investment market,” he said.

The deputy PM believes that particularly promising areas for investment include energy, infrastructure, innovation, green energy, real estate, urban development, and projects based on the principles of sustainable development.

He went on to add that additional promotion of Azerbaijan’s investment opportunities in Montenegro could significantly contribute to better informing the business community and encouraging concrete investments that would enhance economic ties between our countries.

“In this context, the role of economic diplomacy is particularly important in connecting institutions, business communities, and investors of the two countries, with these aspects of cooperation to be further discussed within the framework of the upcoming session of the Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation,” said Ibrahimović.

He noted that in addition to deepening cooperation in the energy sector, Montenegro recognizes significant opportunities for Azerbaijani investments in tourism, which represents one of the key sectors of the country’s economic development.

“The existing Agreement on Cooperation in Tourism between the Governments of Montenegro and Azerbaijan from 2011 provides a legal framework for further investments and strengthening mutual ties. A significant number of Azerbaijani tourists visit Montenegro, with a continuous increase in arrivals and overnight stays, confirming Montenegro’s growing recognition as a tourist destination. Direct flights between Baku and Podgorica or Tivat further facilitate access and strengthen tourism and economic connectivity.

When speaking about the quality of investments in Montenegro, I always highlight with satisfaction the investment in the luxury complex Portonovi, one of the most significant and recognizable Azerbaijani investments in Montenegro, which has become a symbol of successful cooperation between our countries. This investment has significantly contributed to the development of tourism, enhanced Montenegro’s international visibility, and strengthened its positioning as a prestigious tourist destination. We see such examples as a model we wish to further encourage through future projects and new partnerships with Azerbaijani investors,” said the deputy PM.

He pointed out that in addition to tourism and energy, Montenegro would like to see investments from Azerbaijan in infrastructure projects, health and congress tourism, as well as sustainable development projects in national parks and northern Montenegro.

“The construction of key infrastructure projects, such as the Bar–Boljare highway, opens additional investment opportunities and increases the accessibility of less developed regions.”

Ibrahimović noted that Montenegro’s NATO membership and its expected accession to the European Union further strengthen investor confidence, confirming that Montenegro is a stable, safe, and predictable environment for investment.

“The Government of Montenegro principledly supports all serious and responsible investments, and experience with existing Azerbaijani investments shows that joint projects can significantly contribute to overall economic cooperation between our countries.”

Montenegro’s role in strengthening Azerbaijan-NATO relations

Ibrahimović pointed out that Azerbaijan is an important NATO partner, and the Alliance has maintained a stable and long-standing relationship through political dialogue, security sector reform, and efforts to strengthen interoperability.

“This partnership has been further reinforced by the Individual Partnership Action Plan (IPAP), which outlines cooperation priorities in the fields of defence, security reforms, and anti-corruption. We were pleased that in November 2025, a delegation of NATO permanent representatives, including Montenegro, visited Azerbaijan for the first time. This visit provided an excellent opportunity to deepen political dialogue and reaffirm NATO’s commitment to its partnership with Baku, recognizing its role as a key factor of stability in the Caucasus region,” said the deputy PM.

He noted that Montenegro also welcomes Azerbaijan’s cooperation with NATO in establishing an Anti-Terrorism Training Centre, as well as its participation in NATO programs for civil preparedness and emergency management through the Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre (EADRCC).

“I believe that Montenegro can actively collaborate with Azerbaijan in strengthening defence and civil capacities in these areas, both within the NATO framework and through bilateral initiatives,” Ibrahimović concluded.