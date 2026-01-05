Kazakhstan automates data exchange to boost oil market transparency

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 5. Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) railway company and KazMunaiGaz (KMG) have launched an automated data exchange system to increase transparency in Kazakhstan's oil products market, Trend reports via KTZ.

The collaboration aims to ensure continuous, real-time monitoring of the domestic positioning of oil product tank wagons and the volumes of oil product imports, as stated in a KTZ announcement.

The initiative is supported by KTZ’s subsidiary, Main Computing Center, which has implemented an alternative technical solution for data transmission from KTZ’s information systems.

Currently, KMG is keeping up with real-time operational data, taking in hourly updates on where oil product tank wagons are moving around Kazakhstan’s territory, along with daily reports on how much oil product is being brought in.

The system is expected to improve the management of the country's fuel balance and enhance the overall efficiency of monitoring and controlling oil product logistics.

According to the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan, a total of 83.614 million tons of crude oil and raw petroleum products from bituminous minerals were produced in the country between January and October 2025, a 14.2% increase compared to the same period in 2024. During this time, Kazakhstan exported 62.639 million tons of oil products, while 20.975 million tons were sold in the domestic market.

