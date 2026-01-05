Azerbaijan bolsters social safety net for low-income families

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. Azerbaijan is set to significantly expand spending on social protection of low-income families, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the Citizens’ Budget Guide prepared by the Ministry of Finance. The document notes that expenditures allocated for social protection and social security in the state budget for the upcoming year are projected at 4.87 billion manat ($2.86 billion).

Of that amount, more than 2.75 billion manat ($1.62 billion) is earmarked specifically for measures aimed at improving household incomes, reducing poverty, and strengthening social safeguards for economically disadvantaged families, reflecting the government’s stated priority of bolstering social welfare and financial resilience across the country.