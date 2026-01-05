Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits Oman (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, visited the Sultanate of Oman, at the invitation of the country’s government, Trend reports.

At the Maskat International Airport, Leyla Aliyeva was welcomed by Azzan bin Qassim Al Busaidi, Undersecretary of Oman's Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for Tourism.

During the visit, Leyla Aliyeva met with Salim bin Mohammed Al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism.

The meeting hailed the existing relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Oman, focusing on the enhancement of bilateral collaboration in tourism and cultural heritage.

Leyla Aliyeva noted that such meetings contribute significantly to the advancement of the Azerbaijan-Oman relations.

She highlighted Azerbaijan’s rich historical and cultural heritage, the country’s tourism potential, including health, eco, cultural, and winter tourism.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation Vice-President briefed the Omani official on Azerbaijan’s efforts to preserve and restore historical monuments, joint projects implemented with UNESCO, also stressing the importance of experience sharing with Oman in this area.

They discussed increasing flow of tourists between the two countries, establishing direct relations between the tourism organizations and the private sector, as well as implementing joint projects and organizing promotional events.

Salim bin Mohammed Al Mahrouqi expressed Oman’s willingness to enhance cooperation with Azerbaijan, emphasizing the importance of experience sharing in preservation of cultural heritage and sustainable tourism development. Describing Azerbaijan as an attractive destination for Omani tourists, the minister praised increased reciprocal visits and contacts between the two countries.

They agreed to further strengthen ties between the both countries’ peoples through joint participation in future tourism exhibitions, organization of media and promotional visits, as well as cultural events.