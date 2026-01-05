Eni spins off refining and logistics assets into new company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. Italian Eni company has announced the creation of a new company, Eni Industrial Evolution S.p.A., to manage its traditional refining and logistics assets in Europe and the Middle East, effective January 1, 2026, Trend reports via the company.

The move transfers the business branch of Eni’s Refining Evolution & Transformation unit to the new entity, which will focus on consolidating the company’s industrial transformation strategy, including initiatives aligned with the circular economy and the development of new industrial supply chains.

Eni Industrial Evolution’s portfolio includes the Sannazzaro de’ Burgondi (Pavia) and Taranto refineries, its stake in the Milazzo Refinery joint venture, the Livorno refinery, the Robassomero plant, the Research Center South in San Filippo del Mela, primary logistics assets such as depots and pipelines, and shareholdings in Ecofuel S.p.A. and Costiero Gas Livorno S.p.A.

The corporate restructuring aims to strengthen industrial transformation activities, leveraging expertise and technologies developed in downstream operations to support environmental, social and economic sustainability. Under the plan, processing of raw materials and semi-finished products, as well as reception, storage, handling and delivery of products at refineries and depots, will continue through service contracts between Eni and Eni Industrial Evolution. Licenses and authorizations, including customs approvals, will be transferred to the new company.

Umberto Carrara has been appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Eni Industrial Evolution.