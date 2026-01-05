Azerbaijan сushions utility costs with subsidy for district heating provider

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. A subsidy has been allocated to Azerbaijan’s district heating operator Azeristiliktachizat Open Joint-Stock Company (OJSC) to offset losses arising from heating tariffs that remain below production costs, Trend reports.

This was reflected in the Citizens’ Budget Guide prepared by the Ministry of Finance. The state budget for 2026 envisages 334.5 million manats in funding for housing and communal services, which is 35.4 million manat ($20.8 million), or 9.6%, less than in 2025.

The allocated funds will be distributed across several areas, including 140.3 million manat ($82.5 million) for communal services, 60.9 million manat ($35.8 million) for housing management, 15.6 million manat ($9.18 million) for water supply, 6.5 million manat ($3.82 million) for elevator services, and 111.3 million manat ($65.4 million) for other housing and utility-related expenses. Within this framework, a subsidy of 33.8 million manat ($19.8 million) has been earmarked for Azeristiliktachizat OJSC to compensate for losses caused by the gap between heating sales tariffs and actual production costs.

Additional allocations from housing and communal service expenditures will be directed toward the major renovation of state-owned residential buildings in cities, districts, and settlements, including roofs, facades, and stairwells, with 60.9 million manat ($35.8 million) allocated for this purpose. Funding will also include 43.4 million manat ($25.5 million) for lighting, 52.9 million manat ($31.1 million) for landscaping and green space maintenance, 48.5 million manat ($28.5 million) for housing and communal service enterprises, and 6.5 million manat ($3.82 million) for the maintenance of elevator systems.

