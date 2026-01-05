Azerbaijan details pension allocations for war veterans and martyr families in 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. As many as 2.14 billion manat ($1.26 billion) is forecasted for financing pensions for war veterans, disabled individuals, and martyrs' families in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the "Citizens' budget guide" prepared by the Ministry of Finance.

Overall, 4.8 billion manat ($2.8 billion) is forecasted in the 2026 state budget for social protection and social security expenditures.

Of these expenditures, 2.14 billion manat ($1.26 billion) is also forecasted for financing social benefits for the population, including pensions for age, disability, family loss, and other social allowances.

Additionally, 465 million manat ($273 million) is forecasted for targeted state social assistance, and 141.2 million manat ($83 million) - for paid public work costs.

