Azerbaijan extends construction permit for solar power plant in its Garadagh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. The permit for constructing a solar power plant in the renewable energy zone of Azerbaijan's Garadagh district has been extended, Trend reports.

The decision was signed by the country's Prime Minister Ali Asadov on December 30, 2025. The extension applies to the land in the Pirsaat settlement of the Garadagh district, designated for renewable energy projects, allowing the solar power plant construction permit to remain valid for an additional year.

According to the decision, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture must inform the Cabinet of Ministers within three days if construction is approved on the land or if the permit period expires without approval.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel