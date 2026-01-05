Azerbaijan predicts funding for climate change activities in 2026
Azerbaijan has earmarked significant funding for climate change initiatives in agriculture and environmental protection for 2026. These efforts aim to bolster national energy security and fulfill international climate commitments. The country plans to accelerate its transition to renewable energy, with a focus on solar and wind power projects in the coming years.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy