Turkmenistan begins accepting applications for road transport licenses

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 5. Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Automobile Transport has begun accepting applications for licenses to carry out road transport activities starting January 5, 2026, Trend reports via the ministry.

The move follows a presidential decree dated December 27, 2025, approving a new Regulation on Licensing of Road Transport Activities. The regulation is aimed at improving sectoral legal frameworks and streamlining procedures for submitting license applications by individuals and legal entities through communication systems.

Under the new procedure, applications for licenses and the required supporting documents can be submitted either by mail or online. Applicants may send documents on an electronic CD by post, with the date of delivery to the ministry considered the official application date. Alternatively, scanned copies of documents can be submitted electronically to the ministry’s designated email address, with the date of confirmation of receipt regarded as the application date. Original documents must be provided at the time the license is issued.

The ministry will process applications at its headquarters in Ashgabat, with designated hours for accepting applications and issuing licenses.

