Iran intensifies initiatives for safeguarding its territorial integrity – spokesman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. Iran is focusing on strengthening its readiness to defend its territory, the Foreign Ministry’s spokesman, Esmail Baghaei, said today at a press conference in Tehran, Trend reports.

Baghaei noted that while various opinions are expressed about Iran and questions arise about potential military intentions toward the country, Iran and its armed forces remain vigilant, guarding the nation without relying on or trusting external statements.

To recall, on the morning of June 13, Israel carried out military air strikes against Iran, leading to the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other senior personnel.

Meanwhile, on the same evening, Iran responded to Israel with Operation True Promise III: hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones were launched at several targets, including Tel Aviv, resulting in civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

On June 22, the US launched military airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. It was reported that the airstrikes destroyed Iranian nuclear facilities.

In addition, on the evening of June 23, Iran launched airstrikes on a US military base in Qatar.

On June 24, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that the Israeli government had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, brokered by US President Donald Trump.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council also issued a statement noting the cessation of attacks.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel