Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva tours Oman National Museum and Mutrah Souq in Muscat (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visited the National Museum of Oman and the Muttrah Souq in Muscat, the capital of the Sultanate of Oman, Trend reports.

Leyla Aliyeva first visited the National Museum of Oman, where she explored various exhibits on display, and received detailed information about their history.

The National Museum of Oman is the Sultanate's flagship institution reflecting the historical and cultural heritage of Oman. The museum, which opened in 2016, showcasing Oman's history from prehistoric times to the present across 14 galleries covering maritime history, arms and armour, Islamic culture, and ethnography, featuring diverse artefacts and temporary exhibits in a modern facility designed for broad cultural understanding and accessibility.

The Museum houses more than 7,000 artefacts and offers digital immersive experiences, state-of-the-art conservation facilities, a UHD cinema, and discovery areas for children. It features an integrated infrastructure for special needs and is the first museum in the Middle East to adopt Arabic Braille script for the visually impaired.

The National Museum of Oman as a key educational hub blending Omani tradition and modern design, showcasing the nation's heritage from prehistory to the present, and serving locals and tourists with inclusive, interactive exhibits that promote cultural pride and understanding.

After visiting the museum, Leyla Aliyeva was presented with a gift and posed for commemorative photos.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva then toured the Muttrah Souq, a traditional market, where she engaged with sellers and viewed local goods.

The Muttrah Souq is one of the oldest and most famous markets in the Arab world. It served as a trading hub for goods that came through the Muscat harbor from India, China, Europe, and other Middle Eastern regions for centuries.

The Muttrah souq is still a bustling market place today, with trade in traditional textiles, clothing, jewellery, incense, pipes, pottery, and other handicrafts as well as local produce like fruits, vegetables, herbs, and spices.