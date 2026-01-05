Iran's production from joint gas field with Qatar set to gain foothold
Production from the South Pars gas field is set to increase significantly by the end of the current Iranian year. Four new wells will be commissioned to support this growth. Over the past months, several wells have been activated, boosting daily production substantially.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy