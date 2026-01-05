Ambassador paints Iran's Chabahar Free Trade Zone potential for Belarus businesses

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. Chabahar Free Trade Zone, located in Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan Province, provides an ideal platform for joint Belarusian investments and the production and assembly of various machinery, said Dmitry Koltsov, Belarus’s ambassador to Iran, Trend reports.

Speaking on January 4 during a meeting with the Chabahar Free Trade Zone administration and representatives from Iran’s Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, Koltsov highlighted that Iran’s transport infrastructure, particularly the strategic Chabahar port, offers favorable opportunities for exporting Belarusian products to Iran and third countries.

Referring to the close political relations between Tehran and Minsk, Koltsov noted that economic and industrial cooperation is a priority for bilateral ties. He added that Belarus is ready to expand collaboration in the production and assembly of agricultural machinery, industrial equipment, and related technologies, emphasizing that establishing assembly facilities in a zone like Chabahar is highly significant for Belarus.

Mohammad Saeid Arbabi, Executive Director of the Chabahar Free Trade Zone, noted that the port connects Iran with countries in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and East Africa. “Chabahar can serve as a reliable route for exporting Belarusian products regionally and internationally,” he said.

Arbabi also highlighted investor incentives in the zone, including a 20-year tax exemption, reduced customs duties, and other benefits.

To note, the Chabahar Free Trade Zone spans 82,000 hectares, including parts of Chabahar city, Shahid Beheshti port, and 5,000 hectares adjacent to the Iran-Pakistan border.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel