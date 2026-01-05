TRIPP to generate opportunities for large corporations, SMEs from U.S. - USACC Executive Director (Exclusive interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. The Trump Route for Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) is expected to generate opportunities not only for large corporations, but also small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from the U.S., Natig Bakhishov, Executive Director of the United States-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC), said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

He pointed out that the Ambassadorial Roundtable hosted by USACC marked an important milestone, bringing together diplomatic missions, senior U.S. government officials, and the private sector to discuss the TRIPP vision for the first time since its announcement by President Trump during the August Summit with President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“The overarching objective of TRIPP – contributing to sustainable peace by securing prosperity through trade, business, and connectivity, was consistently reflected in the perspectives shared by ambassadors from the South Caucasus and Central Asia. Since its initial announcement, TRIPP has evolved from what was perceived as a country-specific initiative into a broader regional framework, one that has the potential to attract increased U.S. commercial engagement across the region,” said Bakhishov.



The USACC Executive Director believes that once fully developed, TRIPP can serve as an important commercial pillar of the Middle Corridor.

“We were particularly encouraged by the openness of U.S. government agencies to engage directly with the private sector on shaping the future of TRIPP. The USACC roundtable demonstrated this openness, with senior officials from the Departments of State and Commerce, as well as the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), engaging in candid and substantive discussions.



In terms of alignment, we were equally encouraged by the degree to which participating countries’ views converged around regional connectivity, expanded trade, and deeper U.S. commercial engagement. While national priorities naturally differ, there was a shared, forward-looking consensus on the strategic value of TRIPP as a regional framework,” he said.



Bakhishov noted that TRIPP possesses the essential elements – strong U.S. government backing and clear commercial aspirations, to make a meaningful contribution to the future development of the regional connectivity.

“A key advantage of TRIPP, reflecting President Trump’s business-oriented approach, is that it moves beyond traditional connectivity concepts by integrating infrastructure investment, regulatory coordination, and private-sector participation into a unified strategic framework.



The long-term success of TRIPP will depend on the extent to which it is embedded within a broader regional framework, requiring close coordination among governments, local businesses, and U.S. stakeholders. In this context, U.S. support for integration and harmonization efforts across the region will be critical,” said the USACC Executive Director.

Bakhishov noted that it is encouraging to see TRIPP emerging as a defining element of renewed U.S. engagement in the South Caucasus and Central Asia, reinforcing both economic connectivity and broader strategic interests.



“The core concept of TRIPP – advancing peace and prosperity through commerce and connectivity, fully aligns with the principles underpinning Azerbaijan’s long-standing approach to regional connectivity. Since regaining independence following the collapse of the Soviet Union, Azerbaijan has consistently invested in regional integration through flagship projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, and extensive investments in regional and domestic infrastructure.



These efforts underscore Azerbaijan’s experience and leadership in advancing regional trade and transit initiatives. As a result, Azerbaijan’s role and expertise are essential to the success of any regional connectivity framework, including TRIPP, and this contribution is well recognized and appreciated by the United States,” he said.



The USACC Executive Director went on to add that at this stage, U.S. companies interested in the region are closely monitoring developments on the ground, seeking clarity on emerging opportunities associated with renewed U.S. engagement.

“In this process, chambers of commerce and trade associations play a critical role by organizing trade missions, conferences, and sector-specific engagements that help identify concrete commercial opportunities.



As Armenia and Azerbaijan move steadily toward peace, early confidence-building measures, including initial cross-border transactions, are sending positive signals to international investors. This growing stability enhances the region’s attractiveness as a business destination. We anticipate that TRIPP will generate opportunities not only for large U.S. corporations such as Google and Bechtel, but also for small and medium-sized American enterprises capable of delivering high-value commercial solutions,” he said.

Further, speaking about TRIPP in a broader context, Bakhishov noted that while the Middle Corridor offers significantly shorter transit times than existing routes, its multi-country and multimodal nature presents specific challenges.

“Addressing these challenges requires bold and coordinated action by corridor countries to strengthen regulatory alignment, harmonize procedures, and streamline services.



During our recent U.S. Business Delegation to the Middle Corridor in September 2025, we observed several promising multilateral initiatives, including efforts to introduce single-window customs platforms, plans to establish joint customs checkpoints, and a range of other practical measures aimed at facilitating cross-border trade,” he said.



The USACC Executive Director pointed out that against the backdrop of renewed U.S. engagement and the introduction of the TRIPP vision, U.S. government agencies and American companies can play an important role in advancing regional connectivity.

“USACC views its primary role as facilitating commercial dialogue between the United States, Azerbaijan, and the broader region. The Ambassadorial Roundtable was one such initiative. We also actively support Azerbaijan’s private-sector engagement with U.S. financial institutions, including the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).



This year, on March 10, USACC will celebrate its 30th anniversary in Washington, D.C., bringing together U.S. and Azerbaijani government officials and private-sector leaders. We believe the anniversary conference will serve as another high-level platform for dialogue and for advancing concrete commercial discussions between the two countries,” he said.

As for the possible role of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

in crowding in private investment for TRIPP, Bakhishov recalled that in late 2025, DFC was successfully reauthorized as part of the FY2026 National Defense Authorization Act, significantly expanding its mandate and capacity.

“Since its initial authorization in 2018, DFC’s investment cap has increased from $60 billion to over $200 billion, underscoring the Administration’s vision for DFC as a global strategic finance institution. Operational reforms have enhanced DFC’s agility by simplifying approval procedures and reducing bureaucratic barriers. Under the new provisions, DFC can invest more readily in upper-middle-income countries and, with presidential approval, even in high-income economies, particularly where investments support U.S. supply chains, critical minerals, and strategic infrastructure.



In this context, we anticipate increased U.S. investment across the South Caucasus and Central Asia, particularly in infrastructure, critical minerals, and rare earth elements. It is encouraging that several existing projects in the region already align well with DFC’s expanded mandate,” he explained.



Bakhishov highlighted that unlike other regional connectivity initiatives, TRIPP is designed as a public-private model that combines strong U.S. government backing with active participation by American companies.

“This dual structure positions the region not merely as a transit route, but as a viable business and investment destination. TRIPP can significantly strengthen the commercial dimension of the Middle Corridor, while the Corridor itself provides the broader geostrategic context for TRIPP. In its initial phase, TRIPP could facilitate the opening of alternative transit routes between the Caspian and Black Seas through Armenia, Nakhchivan (Azerbaijan), and Türkiye. Over time, this concept could be fully integrated into the broader Middle Corridor, extending its strategic relevance across a geography spanning from Central Asia to Europe.



Such an approach would ensure sustained U.S. public- and private-sector engagement, not only in discrete segments of regional connectivity, but across the broader Central Eurasian trade architecture,” the USACC Executive Director concluded.